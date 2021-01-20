A planning application has been submitted to change the use of a town centre building from offices to a house.

The proposal, made by Lindpet Investments Ltd, concerns Lindpet House which is based at The Priory, 7 Market Place in Grantham.

The house used to be the local Registry Office, before becoming offices for the County Council after the Registry closed.

Lindpet House from the North West. (44024540)

For the last 10 years, Lindpet Investments used the offices until August 2020.

The application said: “There is a surplus of office space in the Town Centre with some office unitsremaining empty for years. The current change to home working is unlikely to be significantly reversed in the foreseeable future and this is a National trend.”

Therefore, with the three-storey building unlikely to be re-let as offices, the application seeks to return the building to its original function as a large family home.

The application does not seek to alter the external appearance of the grade II listed building, which sits on a site with large private gardens of over 1000 square metres and ample space for car parking.

The large gardens are also surrounded by high masonry walls on three sides, with planting to the west, adding to the privacy of the dwelling, which is important with the building’s position in Grantham town centre.

The site can be accessed from both Market Square, ideal for pedestrians, and Union Street, which is best suited for vehicles.

The building itself has been made accessible for people with limited mobility, and would therefore serve as an ideal independent living accommodation for someone with a disability or an elderly person.

The plans also provided a proposal for the basement, which has space that could include space for a wine cellar, storage or even a games room.