Planning application submitted to convert abandoned chapel in Woolsthorpe By Belvoir into a home

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 07:00, 22 December 2022

A proposal has been submitted to convert an abandoned building formerly used as a chapel into a home.

The application proposes the conversion of the former chapel building located in Chapel Hill, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, into a three-bedroom home.

Planning permission was granted in March 2021 for the conversion of the chapel into a two-bedroom dwelling.

The former chapel building located in Chapel Hill, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir. Photo: Plan-It Design Limited (61476191)
However, the applicant is reapplying, this time with a small-scale two-storey extension, creating a three-bedroom home.

The planned extension would provide additional living space and accommodation, to enable modern living standards.

The structure is a former chapel built in 1861 as Woolsthorpe United Methodist Free Chapel to seat 120 worshippers.

A visualisation of what the building could look like. Photo: Plan-It Design Limited (61476197)
It is not a classified as a listed building and is described as "in disrepair" by the plans.

The chapel was closed in 1995 and was subsequently used as a furniture workshop/storage facility for a further number of years.

Inside the former chapel. Photo: Plan-It Design Limited (61476194)
The application said: "The Chapel is currently in disrepair, and significantly overgrown, therefore the conversion to a dwelling will ensure the building is maintained and will significantly enhance the street scene whilst not impacting the conservation area."

