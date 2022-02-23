A planning application has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council requesting to convert part of a shop into apartments.

The application is proposing the removal of the external metal staircase, and a conversion of the existing shop to the ground floor only so three flats can be created.

The vacant shop on London Road, Grantham, was used as the shop Cyclesport until September 2021.

The former Cyclesport shop on London Road. Image via Google Streetview (55035673)

If planning permission is granted, this would allow the formation of two new studio flats.

These flats would have rear access to the building, and an internal staircase would allow a safer access for the flats.

A reduced shop frontage would also accommodate a new external door to the third flat, but a smaller shop floor space means the space could still accommodate a small service shop.

Credit: Hilltop, Proposed Ground And 1st Floor Plans (55019391)

The rear yard accommodates recycling bin storage for all flats, and if needed, there are additional utility rooms available to the upper two flats on the ground floor and cycle storage.