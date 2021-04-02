Plans have been submitted for the demolition of an existing convenience store, and the erection of a new two-storey store with living accommodation above in its place.

The application is for Claypole Village Store (pictured above) on Main Street and includes new vehicle access and a redesigned car park to the site frontage that will have two visitor spaces, and an additional space reserved for the occupier of the first floor flat.

The plans for the two-bedroom flat show space for a lounge area, a snug or office space, kitchen and two bathrooms.

Claypole Village store, image via Google Streetview. (45721320)

The proposal would also see an increase in gross internal floor space, with the current store measuring in at 75 square metres, while the new proposed building would have a gross internal floorspace of 229 square metres.

The application says: “The proposed development will adopt a frontage presentation to the street reflecting the general pattern of development in the locality of Main Street.

“The amount of development proposed will have no adverse impacts upon the character and appearance of the locality, and will complement the existing built form. The new facility will replace the existing convenience store and further enhance the built form of Main Street.”