A Grantham school has submitted plans to demolish a listed building and erect a modular classroom.

King’s School, on Brook Street, submitted an application for the demolition of The Church Hall, with a new modular classroom facility to be built in its place.

Formerly St Wulfram’s church hall, the building was purchased by the school from the diocese and has since been used as an overflow classroom.

A drawing of the proposed modular classroom at Kings School. (48939277)

A proposal to demolish the hall and build a new classroom block was approved conditionally back in 2018, but subsequently rejected as funding was not secured.

An application to refurbish the church hall was also submitted in December 2020, which included the roof being replaced, but trustees of The King’s School have directed that this plan is not to be progressed.

The latest plan would also see the removal of overgrown foliage, repairing or replacing fences as required and the construction of a more appropriate entrance to the site from the school grounds.

The new modular building would comply with all current building regulations including fire resistance. Access would be modified to provide appropriate step access to the new building.

The application said: “The current building looks particularly out of place considering the nearest adjacent building is a Grade I listed building. The demolition and replacement proposal provides a timely opportunity to improve the look and utility for this part of the school estate. The funding is available now provided we are able to move quickly.”

With the church hall in “an ever worsening state of repair”, it is deemed unsuitable for educational purposes, with the replacement building”an appropriate solution which will provide suitable teaching accommodation for at least 25 years”.

The application continued: “The new modular classroom is a much-needed addition to the school’s curriculum and expanding pupil numbers and will be constructed to enhance the aesthetics, and the character of the existing site whilst improving facilities at The King’s School.

“It will also support the safeguarding and support needs by enhanced visibility of the building through the railings and effectively make it a part of the main school site, reducing the risk to current students from trip hazards and removing the asbestos materials from the site.”