Plans to demolish Grantham College Construction Skills Centre and build 13 new homes

Plans have been submitted by Grantham College to demolish a former education facility and construct 13 houses.

The application concerns the Grantham College Building Department on Sandon Road, a site adjacent to the old barracks.

The proposal would see the demolition of the existing buildings on site and the development of 13 residential dwellings, which would include a pair of two bedroom homes, four three-bedroom houses and seven four bed dwellings, all with associated gardens and parking spaces.

Plans could see the former Grantham College Construction Skills Centre make way for 13 homes, image via Google Streetview. (45883404)

It is proposed to utilise the existing access road into the site off Sandon Road, which is approximately 4,205 square metres in total.

The education facility on site is currently vacant, with the plans stating that the former construction skills centre is "no longer fit for educational purposes," therefore Grantham College are "exploring other means of generating income."

The site is bordered by Sandon Road to the west, with the former military barracks, a grade II listed building, directly to the south.

The application said: "Separating the individual houses with garages in between creates a smaller scale which is subservient to the listed building form.

"The use of 2.5 storeys for the houses with a lower garage in between replicates the rhythm of the Militia Barracks and reflects the battlement."