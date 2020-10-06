A planning application has been submitted to develop the former Westgate Social Club, the site of three arsons this year, into 27 studio apartments.

The proposal also emphasises that the conversion would also create a new pedestrian link between the "residential community of Greyfriars and the shopping district of Westgate" to increase footfall in Grantham town centre.

Rahul Patel acquired the former social club back in December, and has now submitted plans to revive the dilapidated site and provide additional homes for the town.