Belton House could be introducing a one-way system through the parkland as part of plans to improve their car park.

An anonymous source contacted the Journal last week to reveal that discussions had already taken place regarding long-term aims to use the Lion Gates as a vehicle exit in the future.

The aim, the source said, is to disperse the bottle neck of cars trying to use the same entrance and exit from Belton village that is currently in place.

Lion Gates at Belton House

The source expressed concerns about the impact this change could have on Belton Lane.

He said: “It’s already a very busy road with vehicles queuing from the traffic lights at the junction on Belton Lane and Manthorpe Road to the Royal Queen pub. If you factor in more than 2,000 visitors that visit Belton House on Bank holidays, it will be a nightmare.

“It will also drive more traffic through Londonthorpe village.”

The gathering outside the Lion Gates at Belton House in July.

It comes after a sign recently went up at the gates informing visitors about proposed plans to charge admission for non-members after a significant increase in the number of people using the Lion Gates to access the parkland.

The gates have been used for years by locals and dog walkers and were reopened last month (September) after being closed during lockdown.

Ian Cooper, general manager for the National Trust at Belton House, said: “We are considering how we can develop our car park in order to improve the future visitor experience at Belton House. However, our plans are at a very early stage and we are exploring all possible options.”