A council committee has refused plans to convert a social club into homes after the developer failed to agree affordable housing contributions.

An application to partially demolish the former Westgate Social Club in Grantham and create 15 homes was unanimously refused earlier today (Thursday) by South Kesteven District Council's planning committee.

The building has been the site of multiple fires in recent years, and was referred to as an "eyesore" at the meeting.

Drawings from the refused development between Westgate and Greyfriars (42560175)

The development gained permission in October 2021, with one of the conditions for approval being a commutable sum of £160,000 to be paid by the developer to SKDC instead of providing affordable housing on the site.

However, since October, the applicant has indicated to planning officers that they are unable to agree to the obligations, as paying the sum "would make the development unviable".

The officer report states that the applicant "has failed to provide any viability evidence to substantiate the argument that the payment of such planning obligations would render the development scheme unviable".

Councillor Penny Robins said: "They've had an extension. The applicant failed to provide details, documentation, evidence, failed to agree to a planning obligation to secure affordable housing.

"I think they've had ample time to sort everything out. It is a shame because it is an eyesore at the moment, so it would benefit from [development] being carried out."