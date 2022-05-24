The A1 Stadium Diner on Bourne Road, Colsterworth is set to expand after plans were submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

Planning consultants Class Q is set to grow the truckstop diner on Bourne Road, Colsterworth from 306sqm to 453sqm, which will see the existing diner expand into the Lorry Park.

This will include a new kitchen area and food storage facilities to bring about a modern yet classic American feel to the diner.

The existing A1 Stadium Diner is set to expand after plans were submitted. (56845034)

For customers that already visit the diner, they will continue to benefit from the site of the food venue due to its access onto the A151 (Bourne Road) and links to the West of the A1.

Its current traditional American-style will be enhanced through a new design, including the addition of a red, white and blue colour scheme and chrome detailing.

How the new diner will look. (56868974)