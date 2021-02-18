Plans to expand a HGV parking area off the A1 have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

Moto Hospitality Ltd applied for planning permission to expand its parking site in Great Gonerby to include an additional 40 spaces for HGVs.

The Moto Service Area, which is located at the junction off the A1 and the B1174, currently has 15 spaces for HGVs as well as 187 parking spaces for cars and four for coaches.

Plans for additional HGV parking spaces in the Moto Service Area, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby.

At a South Kesteven District Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday (February 17), a number of councillors expressed concerns over the noise HGVs, in particular refrigerated vehicles, may make while parked there.

Councillor Ian Selby said he worried about the site's close proximity to a Travelodge Hotel, and that noise from lorries may cause issues for people trying to sleep.

Councillor Rosemary Kaberry-Brown added: "It would be dire if we passed it and Travelodge lost all its business."

However, it was confirmed that Moto Hospitality Ltd own the whole site, including the hotel, and no concerns had been raised by them about possible noise issues.

After hearing this, councillors voted unanimously to approve the plans.