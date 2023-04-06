A proposal has been submitted to extend a limestone quarry by 8.6 hectares.

Planning permission is being sought for an 8.6 hectare extension of Great Ponton Quarry, in Dallygate Lane.

The site that would form the extension if the application is successful is currently arable agricultural land.

Great Ponton Quarry. Image via Google Streetview (63426126)

It sits to the north of the existing quarry, south of Dallygate Lane.

In the application, Lincolnshire County Council said that the extension "is unlikely to have significant effects on the environment".

Around 5.6 hectares of the extension site would be used for mineral extraction, while the rest would be used for storage of soils and overburden.

The proposed extension site. Photo: SKDC Planning (63426132)

The existing quarry covers an area of around 18 hectares and is actively being worked.

There is also a stone-cutting operation on site, as well as a construction, demolition and excavation waste recycling operation.

The proposed extension would release approximately 980,000 tonnes of new limestone reserves, which would be extracted over a period of around 10 years.

The application said: "The proposed extension comprises of an agricultural field and so the loss of habitat is likely to be limited to hedgerow trees and agricultural grassland."