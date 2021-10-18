Plans to extinguish a waste fire near a Grantham area village have been agreed.

On Friday, a Lincolnshire County Councillor confirmed plans had been agreed to extinguish a fire at Fen Lane, which are set to begin this week.

The fire, which broke out on September 21, sparked concerns from residents over the "toxic" fumes produced by the blaze.

The Fen Lane fire. Photo: RSM Photography (51571589)

A petition was launched to clear the site, and has since gained over 2,800 signatures.

Councillor Alexander Maughan whose ward covers Long Bennington, provided an update on plans to extinguish the fire on Friday.

He said: "The multi agency group has agreed this week an assisted burn strategy to extinguish the waste fire on Fen Lane, commencing next week.

"The delay to starting this work is due to the availability of plant and equipment for this.

"Further details and updated guidance to residents will be announced on Monday by the agencies involved, prior to the work commencing."

The Fen Lane site where the fire currently burns was raided back in May 2020, with two arrests made and a court restriction order and waste removal orders issued on the site.

The latter was appealed by the land owner, with the appeal hearing set to take place in February 2022, with a spokesperson from the Environment Agency confirming that the court wanted all criminal investigations on the site completed before the appeal.

Three investigations are currently ongoing involving the Environment Agency, one into the recent waste fire, one into alleged breaches of waste exemptions from 2018 and a third regarding suspected illegal waste activity on the site in 2019 and 2020.