Plans to move Grantham waste depot revealed

South Kesteven District Council is planning to relocate its waste collection depot in a move designed to provide additional accommodation as the district grows.

SKDC employs around 150 people within its waste collection and street scene services and the relocation of the depot, off Alexandra Road, in Grantham, is identified as a key priority in SKDC’s Corporate Plan. Housing maintenance and repairs staff would also be making the move.

Council leader, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “Investment in a new facility will ensure that we are providing a service which will meet the needs of the future.

The waste collection depot in Grantham. Photo: Google (47374061)

“It will ensure we are able to future-proof our refuse collection service, in a way that means we are investing in our services to deliver excellent value for money for the residents of South Kesteven for the foreseeable future.”

The council says the new depot will be designed with energy efficiency and carbon reduction in mind.

A spokesman for SKDC said the council could not comment further when asked where the new depot will be located and if the council's recycling centre in Grantham is affected.

Cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “Providing a modern, energy-efficient depot will have a positive impact on the council’s carbon reduction target, in response to our climate emergency declaration.

“Sustainability will be a core part of the design process and will focus on the building design, heating, lighting, energy, water, and waste requirements.

“We are a forward-thinking organisation, and this is a great opportunity to further develop an essential service that touches the lives of every householder.

“In addition, a new depot will see improved welfare standards for a valued, frontline workforce and will also provide opportunities for annual running and maintenance cost savings.”