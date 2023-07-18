The district council will discuss plans next week to relocate its waste collection service to a new site.

South Kesteven District Council will consider proposals to build a new waste depot at Turnpike Close, Grantham, at a joint Finance and Economic and Environment Overviews and Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

The depot, expected to cost £8 million, will replace the existing depot in Alexandra Road, first built in the 1970’s.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of SKDC, and Councillor Ashley Baxter, deputy leader, said: “We are a forward-thinking organisation, and this is a great opportunity to modernise essential services that touch the lives of every householder.

“Our existing depot is at the end of its operational life and will incur significant maintenance costs in the years ahead. It is also in a completely unsuitable location close to a residential area.

“Investment in a new facility will ensure that we are providing a service that is fit for the future and, with significant housing growth anticipated in the area, meets the needs of a growing population.

“Providing a modern, energy-efficient depot will also have a positive impact on the council’s carbon reduction ambitions and sustainability will be a core part of the design process.

“In addition, a new depot will also bring improved welfare standards for a valued, frontline workforce.”

The proposed depot will also be home to SKDC’s street scene team, including grounds maintenance, housing maintenance and repairs and also a workshop for in-house fleet repairs and servicing.

The proposals for the new depot include installing a generator that would allow the site to be used as a hub for council officers to work from in the event of an emergency being declared.

The Alexandra Road site would remain operational until the new one was ready, and this is predicted to be no later than April 2025.

It is recommended that a comprehensive options appraisal is carried out to explore the full range of potential alternative uses for the site.