Plans to provide a village with fibre broadband have now been pushed back to later in the year.

Openreach has started to carry out works in Harlaxton to provide the village with ultrafast fibre broadband.

However, the completion of the works has been delayed until December, when residents were originally told it would be by mid-July.

Harlaxton's main cabinet for fibre broadband

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Making full fibre broadband available isn’t always straightforward and sometimes things take longer than planned.

“We try and give communities as much information as we can do, and we’d hoped to finish building the new network in Harlaxton this summer.

“Unfortunately, this is now looking as though it will take a little bit longer, with December being very much the worst case scenario.”

In an update to residents, Openreach informed people that its chief engineers were in the “building stage of the project”.

Openreach’s first job is to “prove any underground network”. This involves checking the underground ducting for any blockages caused by wear and tear.

After they know the underground path is clear, it will install the cable through the fibre optic cable.

Once this is completed, Openreach will test the fibre network from one end to the other to “check the community will get the required speeds”.

When Openreach then gets the correct measurements, it will move onto the final stage of commissioning, which is hoped to be completed by December.

Openreach will monitor the progress and plans to be in touch with residents in two months' time.