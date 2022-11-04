Plans to develop the site of a former hotel have been refused by councillors, with concerns raised over the "out of character" design and layout.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee yesterday (Thursday) voted unanimously to refuse plans to build nine homes where Grantham's Shirley Croft Hotel used to stand before it was demolished in 2011.

Permission for eight new homes on the site, which sits off Harrowby Road, was granted on appeal in October 2012. One house has already been built, with another currently under construction.

The Shirley Court Hotel has now been demolished. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071215)

The reasons for refusal included concerns over the boundary treatments along Croft Lane, that the design was "not in keeping with character of the area" and that the layout was "cramped".

Councillors were also worried at the prospect of losing "valued trees" on the site.

Residents of nearby properties spoke at the meeting against the plans, voicing concerns over a loss of privacy from the proposed development.

The site of the former Shirley Croft Hotel, in Grantham Photo: Google (60276469)

Jim Smith, of 14 Croft Drive, said: “The development is too dense. Each new house that they are planning to put in, the walls and fences are too near to the houses that are already there.

“My wife’s a keen gardener. We’ve got a fantastic garden. In the summer, she likes to appreciate the garden like we all do. She won’t be able to do that anymore because these new houses will be overlooking the property and privacy will be gone.

“This will ruin a lot of lives on Croft Drive. We’re not against it, but we want the right sort of properties put up."

Mike Lane, another local resident, said that his bungalow was now "dwarfed" by the houses on the site, and raised concerns over a lack of parking spaces in the proposed development.

The proposed design of three of the planned homes. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071209)

Matt Hubbard, agent for the applicant, said that the previously approved application on the site was "harmful to many of the trees", adding that the proposed development would protect the site's trees.

He said: “The proposal will have no harmful impacts on the neighbouring properties or street scene in general.

“The proposed development is preferable in terms of overall design, will be of a reduced scale when compared to the approved development, and will be a vast improvement.

“Our proposal is far more sympathetic, in terms of design, scale, bulk, massing and in relation to the trees to be retained."

Councillor Adam Stokes said: “The residents are not against development on the site. In fact, they welcome it. However, it has to be the right development, which this application is not.”

Although she could not attend the meeting in person, a statement from Councillor Charmaine Morgan was read out during the meeting.

Coun Morgan said: "This proposal is so crammed it allows no space for landscaping to mitigate against the loss of privacy and light pollution from the new housing on neighbouring residents. Their gardens are cultivated or too small to add further significant screening.

"The new proposal pushes the development to the very edges of the site. It has already resulted in an unacceptable loss of valued trees on the site, which neighbours the St Anne's Conservation area.

"The site needs development urgently but there is only one chance to get it right.

"The developer could do better than this. We can do better than this."

Councillor Paul Wood said: "I do think it’s overdeveloped. I think the opinion of the committee here is not pleased with the design at all. I think it is out of character as people have said. I think it should be refused. There’s too many things against it really.”