South Kesteven District Council leaders say £7 million plans to relocate the Grantham waste depot to a larger facility will future-proof it for the next 20-30 years.

However, some opposition councillors are concerned the council has been dragging its feet over the project.

The authority is looking to move from its current Alexandra Road space to a piece of land on Turnpike Close, near to Grantham Police Station.

(59923161)

The project was included in its Corporate Plan for 2020-23 and earlier this year the council approved the budget to purchase the land.

It is now working on designs for the scheme and examining what exactly will be needed, including upgraded vehicles and greater numbers of routes.

Conservative Councillor Robert Reid, cabinet member for property, told SKDC’s Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee today (Tuesday): “There are 1,001 ways to get something wrong, but when we’re looking to the future of a new depot and an expansion of our district, we need to be very sure that we get everything in order.”

He estimated the cost of the project during the meeting as around £7 million – but caveated that it was a “loose explanation” on “a fag packet”.

Councillor Mark Whittington, cabinet member for waste services, said: “We do need a larger depot and as part of that we also potentially then need to be looking at future proofing it for the next 20 to 30 years as well.”

He pointed to the recent Caenby Corner redevelopment by West Lindsey which has built in capacity for the next 30 years.

An initial £250,000 of work is due to start on demolishing the existing site from October 17, with hopes to be done by Christmas.

Independent Councillor Phil Dilks, however, questioned why it had taken nearly two years to get to this stage: “I had it in my head that it was fairly urgent.”

Fellow Independent Councillor Ashley Baxter also had his doubts, raising the potential for regenerating Alexandra Road site.

“This represents a key project for the district creating light industrial units and regeneration of town centre sites.

“We’re all for regenerating Grantham where we can in a co-ordinated way but this is taking ages.”

Councillor Reid said it was a “huge piece of work” to forecast what would be needed. He added that the Alexandra Road site was still currently fit for purpose.

“We have worked through various scenarios of what could be a wish list on the site but at the end of the day, it has to be commercially and economically viable,” he said.