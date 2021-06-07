A planning application has been submitted to use an existing retail unit as a gym.

PureGym Limited have made the proposal, which concerns Unit 3, Discovery Retail Park on London Road, currently occupied by Carpet Right.

PureGym currently have almost 300 branches in the UK, including ones Nottingham or Lincoln, but are looking to expand into Grantham.

Carpet Right on Discovery Retail Park, image via Google Streetview. (47956121)

The gym operators also have over 1.2 million members throughout the UK.

The site is currently 733.00 square metres in floor space, but the applicant intends to install a half-cover mezzanine floor space inside the site, allowing the gym to have a total floor space of up to 1,100 square metres.

PureGyms operate on a 24 hour basis, and hope that, if the plans are successful, commuters using Grantham Railway Station in particular will benefit from its services.

Currently on the site, there are five existing employees, two full time, three part time. If the application is successful, a proposed 15 employees will work on the site, three full time and 12 part time.

The application said: "The application site is in an accessible edge-of-centre location that is well connected to the town centre and therefore provides the most sequentially preferable location for the proposed development.

"The proposed use will therefore comply with the sequential test, create new employment opportunities and expand access to health and fitness facilities within Grantham."