A proposal to convert a former pub into six flats has been submitted.

The former Castlegate pub is subject to a planning application to convert the three storey building into six flats, with two on each floor.

Based on the corner of East Street and Castlegate, the pub closed in 2020 after 33 years as a result of Covid restrictions and has not been used since.

The Castlegate pub, image via Google Streetview (58820709)

Brothers John and Neil Cockroft took over the venue in 1987 when it was Friday's Winebar and turned it into Images before it became The Castlegate, which was known for live music and rock DJ nights.

There are already two four-bedroomed flats in the building on the first and second floor, which remain occupied.

The application said: "The greater demand at this time is for smaller unit flatted accommodation, and the proposals seek permission to subdivide each of the upper-floor flats into two smaller flats, and to create two flats at ground floor level in the space previously occupied by the public house.

The Castlegate pub, image via Google Streetview (58820706)

"The development represents an appropriate re-use of a previously developed site in a highly accessible, sustainable location."

Four of the proposed flats would have one bedroom, while two would have a second bedroom.

The proposed change of use is said to "involve minimal alterations" to the outside appearance of the former pub.