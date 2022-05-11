The historic frontage of multiple town centre shops are set to be reinstated after plans were submitted to the council.

Buckminster Estate has put in planning applications for the renovation of four shop units in Grantham, including 1 Market Place, 66 and 67 Westgate and 17-18 High Street.

Plans have been submitted to include alterations to shop fronts and works to windows, doors and dormers at each property.

17-18 High Street is one of the frontages set for an upgrade.

A stringent application for 1 Market Place is required in line with its heritage status as a Grade II listed property.

If permission is granted, 1 Market Place will benefit from a replacement shop front that reinstates the historical façade in keeping with the building.

Sixty six and 67 Westgate will benefit from alterations to doors, windows and dormers whilst 17-18 High Street will receive a replacement shop front in addition to replacement doors, windows and general alterations.