A planning application has been submitted requesting to convert an existing barn for holiday accommodation.

The plans propose a new single story side and link extension that connects the main house on Stubton Road, Claypole, to the redeveloped buildings.

Redevelopment of the existing outbuildings will allow the applicant to create bed and breakfast accommodation.

Credit: Ellis Healey, Proposed car port (56153347)

The existing barn is two storeys, and is believed to be around 120 years old.

The plans submitted appear to retain the traditional style of the existing buildings, whilst creating contemporary living accommodation.

There is also a request for a new car park area at the front of the property.