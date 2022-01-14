A proposal has been submitted to use an empty lot in a village as a community cafe, beauty salon and offices.

A planning application seeks to convert the empty commercial premises at 3 High Street. Billingborough, to create a cafe, small beauty salon and offices on the first floor. Each would have their own individual entrances.

This would involve a number of minor external changes which include relocating the first floor external door and external access staircase, which was previously used as a fire escape.

3 High Street, Billingborough. Image via Google Streetview

However, the plans state that there will be no change to the appearance of the property, which was formerly used by Top Cut and Beauty.

As part of the proposal, the cafe would occupy the front ground floor of the premises and have a new secure door off the public footpath.

The remainder of the property can be accessed by an existing side passage, with the new first floor offices to be accessed via the new external staircase.

The application said: "The proposed uses will work well together and are appropriate for the site.

"Neighbours and locals have been consulted and, almost unanimously, they preferred the premises to be used as a small community cafe."