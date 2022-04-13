A planning application has been submitted requesting to convert a former egg hatchery to provide healthcare services.

The proposal, based at a site at Moy Park, Gonerby Road, Grantham, will also include minor external works and the siting of mobile healthcare trailer units.

It has also been proposed that the conversion will allow for the employment of 20 to 25 employees, as the operating hours will be from 8am until 8pm on weekdays, and until 6pm on weekends and bank holidays.

Credit: Oglesby & Limb Ltd, site location and block plan (56029398)

Guidance from the contract environmental health officer, Martin Glossop, states that: "The former use of the building as a hatchery may require the conversion to deal with any potential contamination in order for it to be fit for purpose to accommodate health care services.

"Environmental health would recommend that the applicant at least undertakes a screening assessment of the buildings."