Plans to use a former motorcycle showroom as a vehicle servicing and MOT centre have been approved.

The changes, which concern the former Chris Walker Kawasaki showroom site on Harlaxton Road, have sparked objections from local residents, due to noise and traffic concerns.

Chris Walker left the site at the end of last year to move down the road to the former AC Williams site which offered more room, with Eden Tyres Sales Ltd taking on the lease and applying for change of use, with permission granted conditionally earlier this month.

A proposal of what Eden Tyres could look like on Harlaxton Road. (49444547)

The application stated that “the proposed change of use and redevelopment of the building makes use of a disused brownfield site without any demolition and minimal works.

“The new owners already own a prosperous range of similar business outlets which promises great potential for the new site to be an asset to the town of Grantham.”

Stephen Pimlott , a resident who lives in Harlaxton Road near the site, has objected to the plans being approved, due to concerns over increased noise, traffic and storage of waste.

He said: “As residents of Grantham we feel we have been overlooked and that the planning was going ahead regardless.

“We objected to a change of use of a unit from class A to light industrial.

“Noise being primary as we live in a residential area. The plans stated we are in a non residential area. After many attempts to get this stopped it has gone ahead. I appealed along with neighbours via the objection process, I got in touch with our local councillor who agreed with what we objected to and tried to appeal to the planning department.

“We contacted the planner, the senior planning officer and basically anyone who may be able to help.

“The planning has stated that the noise is acceptable as we live on a busy road, the doors on the unit to remain open for safety but to keep equipment in the building to reduce the noise. I asked how keeping the doors open but not having equipment outside reduces the noise?”

Stephen says the response he got was that “the noise is at an acceptable level as we live on a busy road.”

He added: “I have further questions for planning but I feel they will not be taken seriously.”

Stephen is also concerned that delivery times, waste removal and collection times were not included in the proposal and noted his worry that the local fire station could be impacted if the change of use caused increased traffic.

However, the application stated that the access route used by the site is not part of the emergency access route that is used by the emergency services.

In a report from the planning officer, it was stated: “ The councils’ Environmental Health officer has been consulted on this application and the feedback is generally positive in terms of the potential noise impact on the sites neighbouring occupants.

“In light of the concerns raised by local residents with regard to noise pollution the EHO has advised this is unlikely to cause a significant adverse impact given the neighbouring road noise.

“However, a condition has been suggested to ensure that the equipment used for the new use is always used inside the building and not used externally. This condition would restrict the business use to operating from within the confines of the building only, it does not suggest operation with the doors closed.”

LCC Highways & SuDS Support had no objections to the proposal, stating that “there would be no unacceptable impact on highways safety”, while Environmental Protection Services (SKDC) also had no objections to the change of use, stating: “To give reassurance to local residents who have raised concern a condition can be added to make sure work is always carried out within the building.”