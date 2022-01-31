A planning application has been submitted requesting land to be used as residential caravan site.

The planning application requests the change of use of a piece of agricultural land so that it can become a residential caravan site for two gypsy families.

Each family has three caravans, which includes no more than one static caravan.

Site layout plan (54590335)

The proposed land is situated off Main Street, Carlton Scroop.

This application also requests the formation of new access, laying of hardstanding, the erection of two utility buildings and the installation of a package sewage treatment plant.

These utility buildings would provide the families toilet, bathroom and laundry facilities, and would have red facing brick, dark grey roof tiles, and timber boarded doors.

Proposed floor and end elevation plan (54590338)

As there is no mains sewer at the site, the proposed package sewage treatment plant would be used, draining to a soakway.

Two car parking spaces and two spaces for light goods vehicles parking has also been proposed.

Although the site is screened from the north and west by an existing conifer hedgerow, a new hedgerow has been proposed along the eastern and southern boundaries of the site.