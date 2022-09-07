A proposal has been submitted to change the use of listed buildings from offices to a hotel.

The Stoke Rochford Trustees have applied for planning permission to change the use of the Grade II listed buildings within the wider historic grounds of Stoke Rochford Hall from offices into hotel rooms and space for functions including weddings.

The buildings in question form part of the Home Farm complex in Cringle Road and sit around 650m north west of the main hall.

Overview of western and central Home Farm buildings from the south. (Credit: Mike Sibthorp Planning/SKDC) (59135603)

Eleven hotel rooms are proposed on the site, with five in the western granary building and six in the central arm of the central building, which will also house the function room.

Home Farm, originally a working estate farm, now has a range of uses including the estate office, business units and a number of tenanted residential units.

The application said: "In recent months, the existing office spaces have been vacated and getting new long term tenants is becoming difficult as businesses are increasingly demanding high speed broadband which is unavailable at the site.

View of western building grouping from dam to the south of Workshop Cottage. (Credit: Mike Sibthorp Planning/SKDC) (59135596)

"Covid-19 has also drastically changed workplace habits with more staff working from home and hot desking.

"Due to this, a long term strategy for the site needed to be considered and alternative uses were considered.

"There is an unmet demand in the area for high quality boutique hotel accommodation, along with associated function spaces for intimate events or weddings."

The plans would involve "little external work", with the main alterations taking place indoors, including new internal partitions to form the rooms.

The application added: "There is further plans for expansion in a second phase of development if relevant permission could be gained and the demand expands as expected to include for a second function space, along with further accommodation and spa facilities."