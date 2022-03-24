An application has been submitted to the South Kesteven District Council requesting to change the use of a village hall to allow for a day nursery.

Currently, Caythorpe and Frieston Village Hall can only be used as a meeting place for the community, but the plans have requested a change of use to include commercial purposes.

This change would allow business use of the village hall and would therefore allow a day nursery service to begin on the premises.

The layout plan for the Village Hall (55608614)

As a Local Highway and Lead Local Flood authority, Lincolnshire County Council does not wish to restrict the grant of permission.

The application has no proposed works to the current site to facilitate the change of use, except the provision of a picket fence to separate the outdoor assembly area.

This would allow for an outdoor space exclusively for the nursery children.

The inclusion of day nursery facilities within the existing hall will not impact the current users, and if the building's use is changed a full survey will be conducted by the nursery provider through the LEA.