A former decontamination hospital from the Second World War is among buildings put up for sale after plans were drawn up to transform them into homes.

The abandoned buildings, on the Harlaxton Estate, are part of a former military camp which has now been overgrown by woodland. But plans have been drawn up to convert the buildings into two impressive new homes.

It is thought the land and buildings, part of a four-acre site, will fetch between £200,000 and £300,000. Planning permission for the two homes comes with the land.