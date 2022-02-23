Plaque pays tribute to NHS and key workers following Grantham 'Thank you' concert

A plaque paying tribute to the vital role played by NHS and other key workers during the pandemic has been unveiled in Wyndham Park.

In a ceremony held on Wednesday afternoon, the plaque was unveiled at the visitor centre in the Grantham park. The plaque refers to the ‘Thank You’ concert held last year in support of key workers.

The plaque, which was organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, the Grantham Carnival and Events Group and South Kesteven District Council, says: “NHS & Key Workers. Thank you concert Wyndham Park August 1, 2021. To place on record the thanks of the people of Grantham for the support given during the Covid pandemic 2020/21.”

The plaque which was officially unveiled at the ceremony in Wyndham Park. (55083853)

Rod Tyler, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham last year, spoke at the ceremony. He said: “Today is a thank you from the people of Grantham to the people known as key workers who have looked after us for the past two years. The group includes in no small part the staff of the NHS and care workers.”

Mr Tyler said that the Thank You concert would not have happened if it had not been for the hard work put in by the Rotary club committee, led by Barry Phillips, the events committee led by Roy Wright and Jeff Dixon, and SKDC, led by Paul Stokes and Julie Ashworth.

He said: “I take my hat off to Barry because he pressed forward with this idea when many would have given up. Finally a huge thank you to all the performers who gave up their time and performed on the day.”

Guests gather for the unveiling of the plaque at the visitor centre in Wyndham Park. (55084087)

Father James Titley, of St Wulfram’s Church, also praised NHS staff and key workers for their hard work during the pandemic and blessed the plaque.

Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, chairman of SKDC, addressed guests at the ceremony. She said: “This is our chance to thank everyone who is part of the NHS, all key workers, and our own SKDC staff who worked tirelessly throughout this difficult time to keep frontline services running.

“We hope that this plaque will serve as a permanent record of Grantham’s thanks and gratitude to all those people and it’s fitting that the plaque is here in the park that hosted the concert.”

A drinks reception was held in the visitor centre for about 30 guests including the Mayor of Grantham, Coun Dean Ward, and the leader of SKDC, Coun Kelham Cooke.