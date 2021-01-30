A plaque placed on a bridge in memory of a young Grantham man who was killed in 2000 has been stolen.

The plaque was placed by Tony Corley, father of Mark, 23, who went missing from Grantham. His body was later found in a field near Darlington where he had been shot.

Tony, 68, put the plaque on the Wilford suspension bridge over the Trent in West Bridgford, where he now lives, to give him “comfort” when he passed by.

The plaque dedicated to the memory of Mark Corley which was stolen from Wilford suspension bridge. (44155883)

Tony said: “I couldn’t believe it – how can somebody do that? That, for me, is the lowest of the low. When I walked away, I wasn’t even angry, I was just totally deflated.”

Tony wrote a book about Mark and the subsequent failures in the investigation into his death. He is still seeking justice for Mark.