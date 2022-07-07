A plaque was unveiled at the Grantham Passage on Wednesday in honour of former co-ordinator Mike Monaghan.

Mike sadly died aged 85 in June 2021.

He was a founding member of the Grantham Passage and former co-ordinator at the Passage's base in St Mary's Catholic Church.

The plaque was unveiled in memory of former Grantham Passage co-ordinator Mike Monaghan. (57821614)

Stephen Cameron, who is now co-ordinator for the passage at the Church, said: "It was a really lovely and nice relaxed atmosphere.

"A lot of people were there, which was people from the Church and other churches who got to know him (Mike) through the work of the passage.

"The plaque serves not just as an example to everybody, it was a selfless service for what Mike believed what his Christian responsibility and his humanitarian responsibility.

Stephen Cameron, current co-ordinator of the Grantham Passage at the unveiling of the plaque in memory of former Grantham Passage co-ordinator Mike Monaghan. (57821673)

Father Jonathan giving a speech at the unveiling of the plaque in memory of former Grantham Passage co-ordinator Mike Monaghan. (57821642)

"He had a very big heart for people who were disadvantaged."

The plaque has been placed at the Grantham Passage building which is based at St Mary's Catholic Church.

Mike was "tenacious in getting funding and to get the building up to speed," added Stephen.

Visitors at the unveiling of the plaque in memory of former Grantham Passage co-ordinator Mike Monaghan. (57821823)

The Grantham Passage helps those in poverty across the town with warm food, and a safe place to go.