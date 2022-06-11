Would the councillors in the Planning Department of SKDC who were responsible for the “signing off” of the contract for the provision of the play park when they agreed to the building of almost 700 houses on the Poplar Farm estate please identify themselves.

It is an utter disgrace that the contractor(s) responsible for this have been allowed to get away it. Yet another school holiday period passes when the children living in the area could have been out in the fresh air playing in the park area.

The photo (below) shows the state that this unfinished play area has been allowed to deteriorate into. The fence surrounding it has collapsed and it won’t be too long before the mindless, moronic vandals find it and destroy what is there.

The play area at Poplar Farm. Photo by Lt Col (retired) Joe Adkins (57121465)

Whoever is responsible for this should be identified and brought to task over this.

Lt Col (Retd) JG Adkins

Worcester Road

Grantham