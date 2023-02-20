A Grantham amateur dramatic group is preparing to hold its next production, a murder mystery whodunnit.

After the success of St Peter’s Hill Players’s autumn production, The Ghost Train, the group is back with a murder mystery whodunnit in May to make audiences at The Guildhall Arts Centre scream - with laughter.

Set in the 1930s, Murdered to Death sees lady of the house, Mildred Bagshot, welcoming numerous friends for a weekend get-together.

The St Peter's Hill Players are getting ready to perform 'Murdered to Death' in May. (62534075)

Aided by her niece Dorothy, and hard-done-by butler Bunting, Mildred welcomes the blustering Colonol Craddock and his long-suffering wife Margaret, followed by snobby socialite Elizabeth Hartley-Trumptington and flamboyant French “dealer-wheeler” Pierre.

But it’s the arrival of nosey Miss Maple, who by her own admission seems to have terrible bad luck in that murder seems to follow her wherever she goes, when disaster strikes and before long, a shot is fired and a terrible murder is committed.

Cue the arrival of the incompetant - and aptly named - Inspector Pratt and the accompanying Constable Thompkins, who are called in to solve the murder before he, or she, strikes again…

St Peter's Hill Players say that Murdered to Death "promises to be a hilarious night out with some ingenious comedy and many twists and turns which will leave you guessing right to the end".

Taking the healm is director Andy Antony, who said: “We’re very excited to bring Murdered to Death to the stage.

"There really is something for everyone - some big laughs, a few jumpscares and some interesting characters, and our very talented cast have been working very hard to bring the very best of performances for our audiences.”

Tickets cost £11 and are available by visiting https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/murdered-to-death-st-peters-hill-players

Murdered to Death will be on adjusted dates due to the Coronation of King Charles III, and will be performed on Wednesday and Thursday May 3 and 4, at 7.30pm, followed by a lunchtime matinee on Friday May 5 at 2.30pm.