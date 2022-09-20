An amateur dramatic group is ready to hold its next production.

Following on from the success of spring production of Wife After Death, St Peter’s Hill Players are now deep into preparations for their autumn play 'The Ghost Train' by Arnold Ridley which will be arriving at The Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham next month.

Set in the 1920, The Ghost Train sees six people stranded at the remote, run-down Fal Vale train station in rural Cornwall in the middle of the night when a silly young man, Teddie, pulls the emergency stop cord after he loses his hat out of the window.

The cast of St Peters Hill Players' production of the Ghost Train at The Final Whistle pub in Southwell. (59427174)

There’s Richard and Elsie, a married couple on the verge of separating; newlyweds Charles and Peggy; and the batty, elderly Miss Bourne.

As there’s no connecting train now until 7am the next morning, the passengers opt to spend the night there.

But the surly station master informs them the station is haunted by the ghosts of the station’s previous station master and a train driver who perished in an awful train crash some 20 years before - and the ghostly train itself which comes tearing through the station at night.

The cast of St Peters Hill Players' production of the Ghost Train at The Final Whistle pub in Southwell. (59427177)

Before long, a tragedy befalls the party, and then a mysterious woman who claims to be able to see the aforementioned ghost train appears at the station, pursued by her doctor and her brother - and all hell soon breaks loose when a train is heard in the distance.

Co-directed by Jim Snee and Lucy Kelley, The Ghost Train promises to be a "thrilling, exciting production", using special effects to bring the train to life.

Jim and Lucy said: “We’re so excited to be bringing The Ghost Train to Grantham. Our cast and production team have been working very hard, both on and off-stage, to make sure it will be an unforgettable night at the theatre for our audiences.”

To book tickets, visit https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-ghost-train-st-peters-hill-players

The Ghost Train will be performed on Thursday and Friday October 13 and 14 at 7.30pm, and on Saturday October 15 at 2.30pm, tickets are £10 for adults and £9 for concessions.