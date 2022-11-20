Leadenham Players will return to the stage after two years away with Alan Frayn’s modern rendition of Sleeping Beauty.

The Players will hit the stage in January and February next year with their latest production.

The whole family is invited to cheer on good over evil, whilst enjoying the madness and mayhem of twists, and toe-tapping tunes, as the audience is taken on a wild journey through the next 116 years.

Leadenham Players are back with Sleeping Beauty. (60634055)

Watch out for the dame, who is not only the local school mistress, but royal nursemaid extraordinaire. Boo Witch Hazel and Egor, Cheer Fairy Lilac and her crew also feature in this modern twist on a classic.

The panto will be staged by the Players on Friday, January 27, at 7pm and on Saturday, January 28, at 2pm and 7pm. They will return on Friday, February 3, at 7pm, and finally on Saturday, February 4, at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children/concessions. Tickets for a family of four cost £24 and for a family of five £28.

Tickets are now on sale at www.leadenhamplayers.co.uk