Leadenham Players return to the stage over the next few days with their panto Sleeping Beauty following on from a successful weekend.

The Players have hit the stage this January and February with their latest production after two years away with Alan Frayn’s modern rendition of the story.

The whole family is invited to cheer on good over evil, whilst enjoying the madness and mayhem of twists, and toe-tapping tunes, as the audience is taken on a wild journey through the next 116 years.

Watch out for the dame, who is not only the local school mistress, but royal nursemaid extraordinaire. Boo Witch Hazel and Egor, Cheer Fairy Lilac and her crew also feature in this modern twist on a classic.

The panto will be staged by the Players tonight (Friday, February 3), at 7pm, and finally on Saturday, February 4, at 2pm and 7pm.

Leadenham Players are staging Sleeping Beauty. (62233009)

The first two performances were a sell-out.

Tickets are on sale at www.leadenhamplayers.co.uk

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children/concessions. Tickets for a family of four cost £24 and for a family of five £28.