A village playground has been extended and improved thanks to SKDC funding.

Harlaxton village playground, next to the sports and social club, has been extended, with two items added.

The additions both encourage younger children to play together, with the new swing big enough to hold multiple toddlers, and the new springy piece of equipment capable of holding four youngsters.

Harlaxton playground has been extended, with two items added. (48775543)

The fencing has also been moved to extend the park to twice its previous size, making room for further improvements.

The parish council was able to make the upgrade after receiving money from the SKDC Community Fund, with Harlaxton PC only needing to match a percentage.

Simon Wicks, chair of Harlaxton PC, said: “We put it on the village Facebook group and there were a lot of positive comments, thanking us for the efforts and obviously excited about what we can do in the future.”

Simon added that SKDC had been “a great help” and that the extension of the play area will help to “futureproof” the park.

Funding permitting, Harlaxton are now turning their attention to play equipment for older children, with a football goal and basketball hoop wall a possibility.