Wyndham Park playground in Grantham remains shut as summer holidays begin

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:06, 03 August 2022
 | Updated: 10:08, 03 August 2022

As the summer holidays begin, a playground in Wyndham Park in Grantham remains shut for children.

This is due to a supplier issue as a new play area was due to be installed in the location.

South Kesteven District Council will provide an update as soon as it is available.

The playground has been closed off in Wyndham Park. (58408060)
The new play area was originally supposed to open on Sunday, July 17.

SKDC advises the nearest play areas for nine-years-old and above is Dysart Park and Queen Elizabeth Park.

The playground has been closed off in Wyndham Park. (58407983)
The council apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

Grantham
