Belvoir Fruit Farms, the family-owned drinks maker based in the Vale of Belvoir in rural Leicestershire, is calling on people from across the county to lend a hand during its unique elderflower harvest season.

This annual event, with a crucial six-week blooming season between May and June, continues to grow in size and popularity each year.

Picking takes place from Belvoir’s own 60 acres of organic plantations and from the wild surrounding hedgerows found across Leicestershire plus the company’s three bordering counties.

Belvoir has also teamed up with television presenter Gemma Hunt from the BBC to raise awareness of the harvest and to tell the story of the unique process behind it.

Gemma will be visiting Belvoir Farm in June to help pick and bring in the flowers and encourage people to head outdoors to discover the bounty of elderflowers in their own local area.

Elderflower is what inspired the first drink Belvoir created over 30 years ago and their signature cordial is still made to the same traditional family recipe to this day.

Now with a total of 23 delicious soft drinks, including 11 cordials, the company has seen demand for its cordials soar during lockdown and they are now the UK’s fastest growing premium cordial brand.

Pickers who take part in the harvest will be paid by the kilo for their efforts, so they can pocket some cash, get walking in the fresh air and reconnect with nature all at the same time and pickers can be

reassured that Belvoir Farm, with their own sustainable farming methods and Countryside Stewardship practices, always give at least as much back to the land as they harvest.

Belvoir Farm MD, Pev Manners, said: “Last year, despite the difficult times, we were overwhelmed with support. Now we are all able to meet outside in groups of six, this is a great way

to still lend a hand with a local harvest and have some fun with family and friends.

"Each year we have an incredible response from people around Leicestershire. Whether you’re an annual picker or a first-time volunteer, we’re really encouraging the local community to get behind

us so we can gather the volume of elderflowers needed for our much-loved drinks.”

The season runs from the end of May for five to six weeks and, to ensure product freshness, pickers will be encouraged to pick and drop-off on the same day.

At the farm, clear signage will be in place to indicate the two-metre social distancing rules, there will be a one-way system for drop-off and payment and helpers will be present throughout to guide and

advise pickers on the process.

As in previous years, pickers will be paid in cash once the elderflowers have been weighed and verified.

To find out more about the 2021 Belvoir Elderflower Harvest and how to get involved, visit: www.belvoirfarm.co.uk.

To find out more about Gemma Hunt and her work with Belvoir, visit www.theoutdoorguide.co.uk.