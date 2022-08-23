A Grantham centre is appealing for volunteers to help deliver the critical vaccination programme with the launch of the autumn booster campaign in September.

The Meres Vaccination Centre, located in Grantham, has played a vital role in the delivery of the Covid programme over the last 20 months, giving over 290,000 jabs since it opened in December 2020, and volunteers have been a crucial part of this.

Dr Adriaan van Biljon, clinical director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Rural Primary Care Network, said: “We wouldn’t have been able to achieve this number of vaccinations without our volunteers, it’s as simple as that.”

People arriving for their booster jabs at the Meres Local Vaccination Centre. (51575177)

“At the height of the previous booster campaign last December we were often vaccinating more than 1,000 people a day, sometimes as many as 2,000 a day, and we are expecting to reach similar levels when the autumn booster campaign gets underway next month.

“What we really need is people who can come and volunteer on-site as part of our vaccination team, to help with administration and stewarding, playing a vital role supporting our vaccination teams to deliver the autumn booster.”

With a scheduled launch in September, the vaccination team at The Meres are looking for people who can support vaccination sessions Wednesdays to Mondays, from September 12.

“You don’t need any clinical experience, all we ask for is energy, enthusiasm and a good sense of humour,” said Darren Altus, Operations Director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks.

“This is a great chance to be a part of something special, as we gear up for the next huge push to get everyone eligible vaccinated by December. Our clinic sessions will run 9.15am to 12.30pm, 1pm to 4.15pm, and 4.15pm to 7.15pm, Wednesdays to Mondays, so if you are able to offer us some time, we’d be really pleased to have you as part of our team.”

The team at the Meres will be organising an induction into the vaccination centre for anyone interested in volunteering. If you are interested please email amy.jennison4@nhs.net