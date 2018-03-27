Plea to helpers to help preserve beauty of Grantham Canal

Local people are being urged to roll up their sleeves and help improve the Grantham Canal.

The appeal comes from the Canal & River Trust, the charity that cares for 2,000 miles of waterways in England and Wales.

It is on the lookout for volunteers to join its Towpath Taskforce, a regular group that gets out by the water to help with painting, clearing vegetation and tidying the towpath.

The trust cares for the Grantham Canal between Lady Bay in Nottingham and Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir and the taskforce will help the charity to ensure that the canal remains a welcoming place for people and wildlife.

Meeting on the first Thursday of every month, the taskforce will focus on a different section of the canal each month.

The taskforce events are intended to be drop-in sessions with no ongoing time commitment.

People can give as much or as little time as they can with the trust providing all tools and equipment, together with expert friendly support.

Wayne Ball, volunteer development coordinator for the Canal & River Trust said; “The Grantham Canal is a really beautiful place and is home to a huge array of wildlife.

“We want to keep it in top condition for the thousands of people who visit each year and as a charity we rely on local people’s support to do this.

“The real beauty of joining a Towpath Taskforce is that they’re completely flexible.

“There’s no ongoing time commitment, people can join us once a month or just as much as their lifestyle allows.

“It’s also a great opportunity to get outdoors, meet people and make a difference to your local environment so we’re really looking forward to welcoming people along.”

n To find out more about a taskforce event, go to www.canalrivertrust.org.uk or call 0303 040 4040.