Police have advised motorists to clear their windows of frost before driving.

Lincolnshire Police's Force Control Room tweeted today (Tuesday), advising drivers to "properly" clear their windows of frost before setting off.

Temperatures in Grantham were below freezing this morning, with the Met Office issuing a cold weather warning which lasts until Friday.

Scraping ice from the car. Photo: istock

The tweet said: "Please take the time to properly clear your windows of frost in the morning, especially on days like today where the roads are also prone to icing up and there is thick fog.

"Better to arrive five minutes late than not at all."