A top councillor has pledged that South Kesteven District Council will keep its street lights on overnight.

His comments come amid further wrangling as members devise a street lighting policy.

The council’s cabinet this month referred back to committee a move to replace the existing lights with energy-efficient ones, claiming there was not enough financial detail to justify the policy.

Environment overview and scrutiny committee was instructed this week to discuss the issue, but committee chairman Mike Exton had the matter discussed ‘in private’ during a workshop after Tuesday’s meeting.

He told the public council meeting: “We are not going to cause friction between cabinet and members.”

Debating the issue in private caused uproar from Independents Ashley Baxter and Nick Craft. They also slammed delays in SKDC developing a policy.

Coun Craft said: “They won’t want to make a decision until the next election.”

But cabinet member for environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley said more detail was needed on replacing lights in conservation areas.

Coun Exton also said: “The financial recommendations did not support the policy.”

After the meeting, Coun Moseley told the Journal, that after the workshop, a paper will go to cabinet calling for the replacement of street lights with LED ones and ‘hopefully’ be accepted. Unlike the county council, SKDC will keep its light on overnight.

But Coun Baxter added there have been ten meetings on this issue already. He said meetings were being held in private to stop Tories being seen to fight in public amongst themselves.