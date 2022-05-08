Not originally from Grantham, I’ve had to learn where is nice to walk dogs and which places are better at which times of year or are weather dependant, says Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out?

So, I thought I would share a few of my favourite walks and would ask that you share yours with us. This month I’m starting in my local areas of Gonerby Hill Foot and Great Gonerby.

The first of these is the fields that sit behind Hazelwood Drive side of Gonerby Hill Foot, these spread up to Great Gonerby, over to Belton Woods and under the railway tracks to the Manthorpe Estate and Buttercup Meadow. There are many variations in routes that you can do that are great for the dogs and it is not exactly easy to get lost. There are dykes for the water loving dogs, lots of mud and well established tracks which we have to thank the farmers for letting us use.

Sara Barnes (47052050)

If you are walking over towards Belton Woods and the golf course please make sure you have your dog under control as it’s deemed bad golfing etiquette for dogs to be running around the course, especially the bunkers and water hazards. Also there is the danger of the dogs being hit by golf balls or chocking on one they pick up.

Staying at that end of Grantham, you head over to the other side of the road where you have the fields that allow you to walk from the Recruiting Sergeant in Great Gonerby all the way over to the Miller & Carter on the Barrowby Road.

Again these fields have many options, and the odd track through some wooded areas, if you want to take a short cut or two. While over this side of the village, don’t forget you can still head out to the cross in the woods of Great Gonerby to overlook the A1.