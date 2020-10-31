Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England in a bid to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

Everything bar essential shops, nurseries, universities and schools will shut for a month from Thursday, with only takeaways and deliveries permitted at pubs and restaurants.

PM Boris Johnson addressed the nation this evening, alongside Sir Patrick Vallance and Sir Chris Whitty

There will be no mixing of people inside homes, except for childcare and other forms of support.

The restrictions - which are similar to those introduced during the first lockdown in March - allow people to exercise outdoors, and travel to work if they cannot work from home.

Private prayer will continue in places of worship, but not services, with the government encouraging manufacturing and construction to keep going.

The lockdown - which was confirmed at a press conference this evening - will come into force on Thursday, lasting until Wednesday, December 2.

One of the biggest developments revealed at the briefing was an extension of the government's furlough scheme, which had come to an end today.

The financial support scheme will now run until the start of December.

According to government data, more than a million people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the UK since the start of the outbreak.

Earlier today, NHS England announced a further 326 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours.

The UK death toll now stands at 46,555.