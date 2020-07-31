Home   News   Article

PM postpones easing of lockdown restrictions

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:22, 31 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:30, 31 July 2020

A further easing of lockdown across England has been postponed as the Prime Minister warned the country “cannot be complacent” amid a rise in the prevalence of coronavirus in the community.

Measures due to be lifted on Saturday, including allowing small wedding receptions and reopening bowling alleys and casinos, have been postponed for at least two weeks.

Face coverings will also become mandatory in indoor settings such as museums and places of worship from August 8, Boris Johnson said.

