'Pod' reunites loved ones at Grantham care home

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 13 December 2020

An outdoor ‘pod’ and indoor visiting suite have helped to safely reunite residents with their families and loved ones at a Grantham care home.

Residents of Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, will have access to both the state-of-the-art visiting pod – which is fully equipped with LED lighting, radiators, heating and hearing amplifiers – and the indoor visiting suite.

Since the initial lockdown in March, families of residents at the care home have been relying on phone calls, Skype, video calls, Zoom, WhatsApp and Facetime to keep in touch.

