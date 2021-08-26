Poem released to mark decade since Red Arrows accident

A youth charity has released a poem to mark 10 years since a tragic Red Arrows accident occurred.

Students who have been helped by the Jon Egging Trust (JET) collaborated in writing the poem, 'My Future Dreams', to reflect the impact the charity has had on their lives.

JET was founded by Dr Emma Egging, of Colsterworth, as a legacy for her husband Flt Lt Jon Egging whose life was tragically lost following a display at Bournemouth Air Festival in 2011.

Flt Lt Jon Egging with a young Red Arrows fan, 2011 (50344141)

The poem was presented as a plaque to the Bournemouth Mayor, Councillor David Kelsey, on August 20 and will become a permanent addition to the Jon Egging Memorial at East Cliff, Bournemouth.

JET students read the poem before a final tying of ribbons to end the event.

CEO of the trust, Dr Emma Egging, set up the charity in her husband's name, and said that the poem was a fitting way to mark the anniversary and reflect on the positive impact that the charity has had on 30,000 young people since 2011.

Emma said: "I am so proud of what we have created in the Jon Egging Trust, empowering young people who are struggling to engage at school to believe in themselves and develop core competencies which are crucial to their success, such as teamwork, communication and resilience.

"In June 2011, Jon wrote in his diary ‘With support where and when necessary, we are all equally capable of being the best versions of ourselves’. It’s something we talked about a lot.

"In the spirit of Jon’s diary entry, which laid the foundations for our charity, we know that when young people believe in themselves, there are no limits, and that is exactly the sentiment reflected in the poem we have released today."

JET offers young people confidence building programmes so that vulnerable children can become motivated and realise their potential.

The trust hopes to expand their support to young people after they leave school and aim to reach out to a million youngsters by 2031, in addition to continuing to develop their free online resources for schools.

Emma added: "We can only achieve these ambitions with ongoing financial support; by donating to JET, no matter how big or small your pledge, you are enabling us to continue to give young people a chance of a brighter future."