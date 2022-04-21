A book poetry born from the love of writing for healing has just been published.

In My Own Rhyme has been written by Susan North and is the first time her work has been published.

Susan, originally from the Grantham area and now based in Stretton, Rutland, initially discovered a natural ability to write following a loss in the family.

Susan North (56149261)

Fast forward a few years and not only has she discovered a firm passion, but her work has now been bound into a collection of 40 poems and available for sale through the publishers Arthur H Stockwell Ltd.

Described as a collection of verse, In My Own Rhyme covers a wide spectrum of thoughts, observations and emotions - some are funny, others heartfelt, but most of all, every single one is genuine and sincere, and a rather wonderful page turner from Susan.

Susan said: “My husband Des underwent a life changing operation several years’ ago and I have been his carer since.

In My Own Rhyme - Susan North (56149160)

"During times of great stress and emotional overhaul I have found that writing gives me chance to calm my mind and keep stress at bay.

"I only really discovered I could write something that family members said was good when I wrote a poem for a family funeral and it just went from there.

“I am thrilled that, having submitted a couple of sample poems to Arthur H Stockwell, they came back and asked for more and wanted to publish my musings. It’s fantastic and it’s really made my husband Des and I so happy.”